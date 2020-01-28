By T. AVINESHWARAN



KUALA LUMPUR: The energy in Tenaga Nasional is at a high, and coach Nor Saiful Zaini believes a little bit of confidence could make the team all-powerful in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





After five wins on the trot, the former national junior team coach used the Chinese New Year break to speak to his players on how they can boost their confidence.



He said the players have a good grasp of how he wants the game to be played, but feels they need to be more confident with their abilities.



“We are going for the double, so confidence is the key. The win against Terengganu was the right motivation for the players, and the break came at the right time. My job as a coach is to keep them on their toes,” said Nor Saiful.



Tenaga have won their first five matches in the league – beating TNB Thunderbolts 3-1, Nur Insafi 6-1, Maybank 2-0, KL Hockey Academy (Hockademy) 6-0 and Terengganu 4-2.



“Fifty percent of my boys are juniors. They have got the gameplay. Now it is time for them to wake up and realise that they can beat any team in the league.”



Nor Saiful said the confidence should be translated into better technique and an ability to dictate the tempo in any matches.



“When you have the confidence, you will be able to hold the ball well, and you will be smarter when releasing the ball.



“Also, in the box, your finishing instincts will get better. In professional hockey, technically we know you are good but to be a top player, you need confidence. Once you have that, then success would come your way.”



In the five matches so far, they have had seven scorers with Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook leading the way with seven goals, followed by Mohd Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal with five.The other players who have scored are Syed Mohd Syafiq Syed Cholan (4), Mohd Shahril Saabah (1), Mohd Aminudin Mohd Zain (1), Mohd Ramadan Rosli (1) and Norsyafiq Sumantri (1).



Nor Saiful is hoping hopes other players will also get into the scoring act.



“When you are in the box, you know where to stand, learn how to get your finishing right. It would be great to have more boys scoring.”



The league leaders face Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) tomorrow at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



The Star of Malaysia