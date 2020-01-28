By Sarah Juggins





London Wayfarers in action



At the 2017 England Hockey AGM two clubs, Alderley Edge and London Wayfarers, tabled a proposal for widespread changes to the structure, governance and administration of the domestic league. Here Marcel van Eldik and Nick Rudgard explain why their clubs felt it necessary to call for change.





‘London Wayfarers as an example are dealing with four different leagues and their sets of rules, and multiple associations; county, region and umpires. There are just so many bodies involved and we would very much appreciate a simplified structure with greater clarity for clubs and players. It is sometimes hard to know who to speak to in which organisation and with all the moving parts it can be a challenge.’



The desire for change is clear in former chairman’s Marcel van Eldik’s voice as he explains why London Wayfarers were one of two clubs to put forward a proposal for significant changes to the way the domestic leagues in England are administrated.



The other club leading the charge is Cheshire-based Alderley Edge Hockey Club. Honorary secretary Nick Rudgard explains what lay behind his club’s decision to speak out: ‘We are a large club with more than 600 members playing in a variety of women’s, men’s and junior leagues. These all have different geographical areas and rules. We felt that the time was right for a national review of the governance structure across the country.



‘It’s not just larger clubs with many teams that the changes will benefit. Simplicity and a consistent structure will help smaller clubs retain players and grow in size. All clubs need volunteers to run the club efficiently and to minimise travel time and cost to their members.’



Both London Wayfarers and Alderley Edge tested the water with other clubs, of all sizes, and both found that there was a groundswell of opinion in favour of change. “I think other clubs were waiting for someone to give things a nudge,’ says Rudgard. ‘The thing that resonates with clubs in this area is that there are so many leagues and they all have their own systems, processes and rules. It is confusing and challenging for the people running clubs to keep up with them all. We are inadvertently, getting caught out. And remember, we are all essentially volunteers trying to run the club. There is a huge sense of guilt if we make a mistake and that leads to a fine and points being docked.’



One point that both Van Eldik and Rudgard are keen to point out is that the AGM Resolution, if passed, is only a mandate for change. The two clubs brought the proposal to the table and it was backed by enough other bodies – mainly clubs – to set the process on its way. But, if the proposal is passed, that is the start of the process and many of the finer details are still to be worked out.



Here, Van Eldik stresses that the hockey community must look at the big picture: ‘Once we started talking to other clubs it was clear that everyone recognised the challenges for volunteers involved in running their clubs, from fixtures secretaries to captains. It was fairly easy to find other clubs going through the same pain points.



‘For us, it is not about one club, or one association or England Hockey, it is about how we can work towards achieving our common goal of delivering the best possible hockey experience for all our members. We should work together in a positive manner to see how we can make create the best environment and set-up for the future of our sport.’



And what if the proposal is rejected. Rudgard gives a shudder before answering: ‘If the proposal doesn’t go through there would be massive disappointment. Obviously the game would carry on because it is not in crisis: the game is not withering. But it is chaotic where it could be so much more efficient and streamlined. And so many more people could come and play the game.’



For Van Eldik and Rudgard, this is not just about rules and regulations but about what hockey programmes are on offer to make the sport exciting and attractive to current players and new participants. ‘This could be about so much more than rules and regs and a simple boundary that is moved,’ says the former chairperson of London Wayfarers.



'The plans seem very, very good to me,’ says Rudgard. ‘But it is vital that, assuming the proposal is passed, that England Hockey communicate and liaise widely and effectively. People get the concept, so now it is about the practicalities.’



While Van Eldik agrees with this, he is also keen to point out the role that the hockey community can play: ’So far, what England Hockey has done well is to engage with as many clubs and associations as possible. Now the clubs and associations must take the opportunity to get actively involved in the next wave, it’s not often you have the opportunity to have a direct impact on your club's future. If the clubs and associations give England Hockey the mandate to shape the future, then they must also continue to engage with the governing body. The clubs have a bigger role to play in this than many people realise.’



