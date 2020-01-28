

Jaffa Super 6s Team Insight: East Grinstead



Find out more about East Grinstead’s women in our club by club preview of each of the teams competing in this year’s Jaffa Super 6s Finals.





How did East Grinstead get to the Finals?



Having stormed to the title in 2019, East Grinstead look to have continued their fine indoor form after taking top spot in the group with six wins from their eight matches.



After a domineering 10-2 victory over Surbiton in the opening round, the team went on to string four consecutive victories together. Though big victories against Clifton Robinsons (7-0) and Sutton Coldfield (8-1) followed, EG’s final game saw them suffer their only defeat during the qualifying rounds with a 2-1 loss to Bowdon Hightown.



Who will they play in the semi-final?



East Grinstead will face Buckingham, the team they thrashed 10-2 to lift the trophy in the 2019 Jaffa Super 6s final.



A repeat of that scoreline looks unlikely this time around, with the teams playing out a 2-2 draw in this year’s qualifying stage.



Qualification goalscorers:



Sophie Bray (14), Chloe Brown (11), Ellie Rayer (5), Abi Harper and Katerina Lacina (both 3), Lydia MacDonell and Harriet Mitchell (both 2), Ruth Evans and Courtney Hansford (both 1).



Players to watch:



With an Olympic gold medal to her name, Sophie Bray will certainly be one to look out for, especially after her 14-goal haul saw her go second in the qualifying goal scoring charts.



Sitting third on that table is Chloe Brown, with all 11 of her goals coming from set pieces (nine from penalty corners and two from penalty strokes), if EG get a chance from a set play, expect Brown to be a serious threat.



Did you know?



Not only did East Grinstead top the points table, they were by far the highest scorers through qualifying as they registered 42 goals from their eight games (nine more than second placed Bowdon Hightown’s 33 goals).



England Hockey Board Media release