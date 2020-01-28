



Find out more about Surbiton’s men in our club by club preview of each of the teams competing in this year’s Jaffa Super 6s Finals.





How did Surbiton get to the Finals?



Two goals in the final two minutes of their opening match saw Surbiton narrowly pass Hampstead & Westminster (5-4) as they took victories in their opening three games of the qualifying stage.



Though they did suffer one defeat in the group stage (a 7-5 loss to East Grinstead), Surbiton ended the qualification process with two emphatic victories over Canterbury (13-2) and Bowdon (14-4).



Who will they play in the semi-finals?



Surbiton come up against Wimbledon in the semi-final stage and, after making it to the final in 2019, will be hoping to repeat history in this round where they topped Sevenoaks 7-4 last year.



Qualification goalscorers:



Alan Forsyth (31), William Marshall (10), Zach Wallace (5), Ben Boon and Arjan Drayton-Chana (both 4), Tom Sorsby (3), Theun de Leeuw, Rob Farrington, Jonny Gall, David Goodfield and Jonty Griffiths (all 1).



Players to watch:



Having notched ten goals in the group stage, William Marshall will be the dangerman for Surbiton. Scoring four field goals, three from penalty corners and three from penalty strokes, Marshall is capable of scoring from any scenario.



If you’re hoping to see some spectacular finishes, keep your eyes on Arjan Drayton-Chana who scored an absolute screamer at 2019’s Finals day.



Did you know?



Surbiton are the only side to have halted East Grinstead’s domination of the Jaffa Super 6s title over the last decade, having beaten them 12-5 back in 2017, and came close to repeating this in 2019 only to be defeated in a shootout following on from a 3-3 draw at the end of regular time.



England Hockey Board Media release