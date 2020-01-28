Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Mumbai enters quarterfinals

Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 10:00 | Hits: 28
View Comments

It beat Telangana 7-0 and qualified for the quarterfinals in the B division of the 10th National senior women’s hockey championship.

Mumabi rode on Priya Dubey’s hat-trick to crush Telangana 7-0 and qualified for the quarterfinals in the B division of the 10th National senior women’s hockey championship at the National Games Hockey stadium here on Monday. Priya scored in the 22nd, 39th and 49th minutes as Mumbai topped Pool A with its second win.



Patiala and UCO Bank WHA also qualified as winners of Pool E and D respectively. Patiala defeated Bihar 4-1 in the crucial match to qualify for the quarterfinals.

A flurry of goals in the third and fourth quarters enabled UCO Bank Women’s Hockey Academy to beat Delhi 5-0.

In Pool H, Sports Authority of Gujarat HA kept its quarterfinal hopes alive after a crushing 6-1 win over Himachal.

The results:

Mumbai 7 (Priya Dubey 22, 39, 49, Ruqqaiya Shaikh 38, Payal Sawat 31, Althea Almeida 43, Resham Mahadik 57) bt Telangana 0.

Patiala 4 ( Mandeep Kaur 1, Taranpreet Kaur 3, Sumanpreet Kaur 7, Sukhveer Kaur 24) bt Bihar (Aprajita Kumari 25).

UCO Bank WHA 5 (Radha 14, Pooja 42, Arthi 46, Deepti 53, Anjali Devi 56) bt Delhi 0.

Sports Authority of Gujarat HA 6 (Shivangi Solanki 48, 57, Prachi Patel 11, Maitry Ramwala 18, Parmeshwari Shah 43) bt Himachal (Pinki 51).

The Hindu

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.