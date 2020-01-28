Jhansi: Tamil Nadu beat Uttar Pradesh 1-0 in a closely-fought Pool A match of the 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship (A division) on Monday.





D Muthuselvan converted a penalty corner in the 57th minute to help Tamil Nadu win the match.



In Pool B, Central Secretariat beat Comptroller & Auditor General of India 5-4 in a high-scoring match. Mohd Umar put Central Secretariat ahead in the ninth minute through a field gold before Mani Kanta Venkateswarlu (27th) and Manish Yadav (33rd) helped Comptroller & Auditor General of India take a 2-1 lead.



Thereafter, Mohd Shariq (39th, 43rd) and Malayalan Gunasekar (48th) scored in quick succession and ensured Central Secretariat controlled proceedings at 4-2. Captain Nithin Thimmaiah ensured a fightback for Comptroller & Auditor General of India with a field goal in the 49th minute, but Mohd Shariq sealed the deal when he converted a penalty corner in the 54th minute.



Comptroller & Auditor General of India's Manish Yadav scored another goal in the 56th minute but Central Secretariat managed to stay in the lead till the end.



In Pool C, Punjab and Sind Bank and Hockey Haryana played out a 2-2 draw while Canara Bank registered a comprehensive 5-2 victory over Association of Indian Universities.



