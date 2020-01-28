



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The No. 24 U.S. Men’s National Team will be wasting no time in the new year. The red, white and blue announced they will face familiar foe No. 14 South Africa in a test series from February 8 to 12 in Durban, South Africa.





“We are really excited to start a new cycle with the U.S. Men’s National Team,” said Rutger Wiese, USMNT Head Coach. “We are bringing several U-21 players on this tour to give them an opportunity to train and compete at the highest levels and to see where they stand in the group.”



Both teams left it all on the field when they met last summer at the 2019 FIH Series Finals in Bhubaneswar, India. During pool play, USA executed a well-rounded game plan against South Africa. Despite going scoreless through three quarters, USA tallied two goals in the fourth to pick up a critical victory. The sides met once more in the semifinals, where South Africa rallied to tie the game in the second half, then scored the go-ahead goal with under a minute to play to send USA into the bronze medal match. The final score also dashed USA’s hopes of clinching a spot in an Olympic Qualifying Event.



USMNT vs. South Africa Schedule:



Saturday, February 8 8 AM ET

Sunday, February 9 8 AM ET

Tuesday, February 11 10 AM ET

Wednesday, February 12 2 AM ET



U.S. Men’s National Team Series Roster:

Michael Barminski (Ventura, Calif.), Gerald Cutone (Reading, Mass.), Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.), Mohan Gandhi (Ventura, Calif.), Patrick Harris (Moorpark, Calif.), Liam Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Will Holt (Camarillo, Calif.), Wander Hommes (Westlake Village, Calif.), Aki Kaeppeler(Stuttgart, Germany), Kei Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany), Jonathan Klages (Berlin, Germany), David Kristoff (Darien, Conn.), Michael Mendoza (Monument, Colo.), Adam Miller (Panama City, Fla.), Alberto Montilla (Allen, Texas), Johnny Orozco (Ventura, Calif.), Jatin Sharma (South San Francisco, Calif.), Paul Singh (Simi Valley, Calif.)



For more information regarding the U.S. Men's National Team vs. South Africa test series, including the schedule, results, rosters and more, check out the official event page by clicking here.



USFHA media release