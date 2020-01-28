

USA found it tough going against world No 1 Holland PIC: USA Field Hockey



USA held a moment of silence in memory of team manager Larry Amar before their FIH Pro League match against world No 1 Holland.





Following Saturday’s cancelled match, the points for Sunday’s match counted double, meaning that the 9-0 victory by the Dutch earned them a maximum six points from their trip and a handsome nine-point lead at the top of the standings after their three games.



Amar, who died last week, was the US men’s captain at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. He joined the US women’s team last February as assistant coach and recently transitioned to national team manager.



A Felice Albers hat-trick led the way for the Dutch, with Lidewij Welten notching a brace.



Albers said: “I’ve never scored three goals in a stadium before so that was good for me and I’m really happy with the win and also the team performance.



“It was a tough game, also due to the circumstances, but we played well and I’m really happy.”



After several high-profile retirements in the USA team, senior debuts were made by Carrie Hanks, Kelee Lepage and Madison Maguire.



USA captain Ashley Hoffman said: “I think we learned that we are a feisty bunch, and we are just starting to write this journey for Pro League.



“We played the best in the world, so I think that shows us exactly where we stand as a team and there is a lot to pull from there.”



Subscribe to our print or digital edition for the bigger picture in 2020. Discounts with our partners and major savings on our digital product for global readers. Find out which subscription suits you best. Sign up now!



It’s a huge year for the sport – and our mission is for all juniors, grass roots, masters and general hockey lovers to read the game.



The Hockey Paper