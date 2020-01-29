By Washington Onyango





Lakers players celebrate after winning [Washington Onyango/Standard]



Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Premier League sides Lakers and Western Jaguars are the 2020 Eregi Open hockey champions.





Lakers thrashed Western Regional School champions Tigoi Girls 3-0 in the girl’s hockey finals with 2019 KHU Women’s Premier League MVP Alice Owiti scoring two goals and her sister Maureen Owiti sealing the win.



Speaking after the win, Lakers Team Manager John Otieno said he was impressed with the team’s performances as they prepare for the 2020 season.



He said the two teams they registered showed resilience and determination to play for victory.



“The girls played well last season in the league and it was wise to start early preparations ahead of the 202 season. We are looking to bolster our squad with new young energy and am glad the team played well after a long break,” he said.



Lakers finished unbeaten in the tournament after thrashing Mudavadi Girls 5-0, Nyanza Region defending champions Nyamira Girls 2-0 and Eshitari Girls 4-0 in the group stages.



In the quarters, Lakers knocked out Eregi Girls after beating them 6-0 before seeing off Sinyolo Girls 1-0 in the semis to book finals.



Lakers B on the other side defeated Kaimosi Girls, Butere Girls and Nyawara Girls 2-0, 5-0 and 1-0 respectively in the group stages before losing out to Nyamira Girls in the quarters.



In the men’s category, Western Jaguars defeated their second string side Jaguars B 3-2 to successfully defend the title they won last year. Jaguars registered two teams in the tourney.



“Both of our teams reaching the finals shows how good we prepared for the tourney and how fit the team is ahead of the new season. We are determined to build a stronger squad as we seek to challenge for the trophy,” Jaguars coach Mike Malungu said.



Lakers will be preparing to participate in the upcoming Maseno Amadi Open, Nyamira Open and Maseno University Open. [Washington Onyango]



