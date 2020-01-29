

Experienced: UniKL’s Kieran Govers played 126 games for Australia and scored 60 goals.



PETALING JAYA: Universiti Kuala Lumpur’s (UniKL) Australian forward Kieran Govers was a household name in the world of hockey.





Winning two World Cups (2010,2014), three Champions Trophies (2010,2011,2012), a Commonwealth Games gold medal (2014) and an Olympic bronze medal (2012), the 31-year-old played 126 games for his nation and scored 60 goals.



The Wollongong-based player is also known for his deadly drag flicks.



No wonder then that some of his teammates were star-struck when he first played in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) in 2018, after last featuring for Australia in the Darwin International Hockey Open in Sept 2018.



My teammates are great, very friendly and with a warm welcome every time we come or turn up for training.







“They love to ask a lot of questions which is good. I think at first they were a bit star-struck, but at the end of the day, we are just like them, normal people!”



For Govers, the idea of playing in a new country fancied him, and he has not looked back and is now into his third season with UniKL.



“It is so easy for us to come into an environment like this, especially with the way Arul (UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj) approaches life and hockey, ” said Govers.



“He understands our needs on and off the field, and it was a smooth transition coming into the team.”



It is no surprise to see Govers loving things at the moment as his team are unbeaten in five matches in the league, but they will face a tricky test against Maybank today at the Tengku Abdullah Stadium in Bangi.



“They have a few good players who we have to look out for and shut down quickly. We have played them a lot over the last two years, so we know them pretty well. We need to be on top of our game as they can be dangerous.



“Going unbeaten? That is the last thing on our mind.



“We have been a little patchy in some games but we are trying to work on that and improve.



“Obviously it would be great to go unbeaten, but our focus now is on Maybank than the game after that.”



While being unbeaten is not on his mind, winning titles is.



“Obviously, I come here to win.



“I have a great drive to be successful and want to do everything I can within my own game and improve the players around me.



“UniKL have come along way in the last few years under Arul so we would like to continue that tradition.



“We need to execute the game plan then let fate do the rest.”



The Star of Malaysia