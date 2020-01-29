By T. AVINESHWARAN







PETALING JAYA: Most people want to forget their injury nightmares. Not Tenaga Nasional fullback Syed Syafiq Syed Mohd Cholan (pic).





His wrist injury is what is driving him to succeed in 2020.



The player, who fractured his wristbone while playing for Malaysia in the World Cup in 2018, had to undergo for surgery after it flared up when he helped Tenaga Nasional win the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup, the opening match of the season last year.



His club, however, failed to win any of the two titles at stake – the league and overall title – and that has only inspired the 24-year-old Syed Syafiq to help his team bag a double this year.



“It is one of my career targets. I have been with Tenaga since 2014. In 2016, we qualified for the final of Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup, only to lose to Sapura in the final. That motivated me to win the Cup.



“Three years later, we won the Cup, but it came at a cost. I had to take an extended break because of it and affected my plans to help Tenaga achieve a double.



“This year, I am fully fit, and that injury has only spurred me to give my best and ensure that I help this team achieve a double.”



Syed Syafiq, who is one of the designated drag flickers in the team, has scored four goals in the league so far and has helped marshal the defence with his leadership and strength. The team have won all their five matches to date and remain among the favourites to win the league title.



At his age, he is hardly a senior but is taking on that role with no complaints, and his charisma can be seen on the pitch.



“We struggled in our first match against TNB Thunderbolts, but after that, we have shown significant progress. The young players in the team have shown great understanding, and the forwards are beginning to find their rhythm upfront.



“The players need to be consistent. There are no secrets behind our unbeaten run. We are young and energetic, and there is also the belief that we can beat anyone in the league.”



The league leaders face Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) today at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, and Syed Syafiq has urged his mates not to underestimate them.



“We cannot look down on UiTM. They have some players from the Thunderbolts programme, and I am sure they will give us a great fight.”



Syed Safiq also had praise for his coach Nor Saiful Zaini, who he said was willing to give space for players to learn.



“There is an excellent understanding between the coach and players. We can grasp his tactics well because he understands the dynamics of each and every player.



“He is always there to support you and never undermines our efforts. That is what we want from a coach.



“With that kind of backing, it is obvious that we want to reward him with the double.”



