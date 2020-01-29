



Find out more about Bowdon Hightown in our club by club preview of each of the teams competing in this year’s Jaffa Super 6s Finals.





How did Bowdon Hightown get to the Finals?



Beginning the qualifying campaign with a thrilling 6-5 victory over Leicester, a game in which they had been 4-0 down, Bowdon went on to record victories over Buckingham, Clifton Robinsons and Holcombe to make it four wins on the bounce.



Other than a lone defeat to Slough (6-1) it’s been a ruthless run through the group stage for Bowdon who emerged level on points with top of the table East Grinstead on 19 points after securing six wins, one draw and a solitary defeat from their eight matches.



Who will they play in the semi-finals?



Bowdon will take on Sutton Coldfield at 11:45am in the semi-finals, hoping to go one step further than last year when they were knocked out by Buckingham in a shootout at this stage.



Qualification goalscorers:



Sally Walton (21), Charlene Mason (4), Megan Batchelor (3), Sam Mairs (2), Alex Lukin, Hannah MacDonald and Lucy Tennant (all 1).



Players to watch:



Comfortably the highest scorer in the qualifying stages with 21 goals (seven ahead of second top scorer Sophie Bray on 14), Sally Walton will undoubtably be catching the attention of opposition defenders and on watching spectators.



Meanwhile Rio gold medallist Sam Quek (playing as Sam Mairs) will bring experience and quality to the Copper Box Arena.



Did you know?



Other than last year’s winners, East Grinstead, Bowdon are the only other team of the four sides competing in Finals day to have won the competition in the past decade having lifted the trophy in 2010/11, 2014/15 and 2017/18.



England Hockey Board Media release