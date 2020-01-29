



Find out more about East Grinstead’s men in our club by club preview of each of the teams competing in this year’s Jaffa Super 6s Finals.





How did East Grinstead get to the Finals?



A tough start saw East Grinstead lose their opening match to Wimbledon (6-3), though they replied emphatically with six consecutive victories to book their place at the Finals and have a shot at defending their crown.



Who will they play in the semi-finals?



East Grinstead will take on Holcombe at 14:15 in what looks set to be a tight match with only two points separating the sides in the qualifying stage.



Qualification goalscorers:



Ross Stott (7), Simon Faulkner and Ben Mackey (both 6), Alexander Hemmersbach (5), David Condon (4), Daniel Faulkner, Richard Lane and Joe Naughalty (all 3), Tijn van Groesen (2), Frederik Lizinger (1)



Players to watch:



Club captain Simon Faulkner scored two crucial goals to see his side surpass Hampstead & Westminster in last year’s semi-final before netting in the shootout to triumph over Surbiton in the final.



Welsh international midfielder Lewis Prosser, who has had spells playing in Spain and Belgium, will also be a player to keep an eye on. Having been a defeated finalist for Surbiton in last year’s finals, Prosser will be hoping to o one further this time around.



Did you know?



East Grinstead have been an unstoppable force in the competition’s recent history, lifting the trophy in 10 of the last 11 years.



England Hockey Board Media release