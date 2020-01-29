By RAJES PAUL





Like father like son: Former international Stephen Van Huizen (left) with his son Joel.



HIS Eurasian features seemed to be weathered after years of tireless service but when Stephen van Huizen speaks about hockey, the years fall away. His eyes light up with enthusiasm, reflecting nothing but his passion for the sport.





After four decades as a player and coach, the 61-year-old’s tenure with the national team ended last year, but it’s not going to stop this zealous Olympian, not even slow him down.



“I can’t sit still, that’s me, ” said Stephen, who represented Malaysia at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, and is currently the vice-president of the Malaysian Olympian Association (MOA).



“I will contribute, maybe in an advisory role. There are ongoing MOA projects, I can share my experience.



“Even my wife thought I would give up hockey after marrying her. I did. For six months. After that, my passion and love for the game drove me back, ” he said, bursting into laughter.



The reason behind Stephen’s involvement in hockey is a no-brainer. The van Huizens are synonymous with hockey in Malaysia.



His father Lawrence represented Malaysia at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and his uncle Peter featured at the 1956 Melbourne Games. They were heavily involved in playing, coaching and development of the sport in the 60s, 70s and 80s. Stephen knew at a very young age that he had to carry on the van Huizen legacy.



“Coming from a family of Olympians, I wanted to follow their footsteps, ” said Stephen, who was a star player in his school St Paul Institution in Negri Sembilan and captained the Junior World Cup side that finished fourth in Paris in 1979.





One of the album: (from left) Datuk Ow Soon Kooi, Stephen, Foo Keat Seong and Soon Mustafa



He should have gone for the 1980 Moscow Olympics but Malaysia boycotted the Games for political reasons.



“But we made it to the 1984 Olympics by being the third ranked Asian team behind India and Pakistan. Those days, the qualifying process for the Olympics was simpler – it was just based on world rankings, ” he said.



“We finished 11th but it was a dream come true just to be at the Olympics. It was inspiring to watch the heroics of other stars, including sprinter Carl Lewis.”



More determined, he went on to captain the 1986 Asian Games side before ending his 12-year stint in the senior team in 1989. His adventures as a coach then began.



He made it to three Olympics – as assistant coach to Terry Walsh at the 1992 Barcelona Games; to Volker Knapp at the 1996 Atlanta Games; and finally as chief coach in the 2000 Sydney Games.



He was also assistant to Paul Lissek at the 1998 Commonwealth Games, where Malaysia won a silver at home. That remains one of the high points of Malaysian hockey.



His last stint with the national team was under head coach Roelant Oltmans but Malaysia narrowly missed the chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games. The team needed a win against Japan in the final of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta but their dreams were shattered in a penalty showdown. Then, they were beaten by Britain in a final two-leg Olympic qualifier last year. Over the decades, with so many changes in the game, Stephen has seen outstanding players who are perfect role models for others.





Olympic stars: (from left) M. Shurentheran, Stephen, Sukhvinderjeet Singh and Ahmad Fadzil.



“The grass fields turned to turfs. Rules changed with rolling substitutes, off sides and Olympic qualifying process. From two halves, it became four quarters. It’s all about power play now, but I’m proud to say, our players have always adapted, ” said Stephen.



“In terms of discipline in training, Nor Saiful Zaini is a class above. Mirnawan Nawawi was an exceptional goal-getter, S. Kuhan was dependable and always there to help out.



“Calvin Fernandez and Brian Jayhan Siva were intelligent players on and off the field. These doctors managed their time well to excel in sports and careers.



“There are dedicated players in the current batch too – Mohd Sukri (Abdul Mutalib), Mohd Razie (Abdul Rahim), Tengku (Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil) and S. Kumar. I may have missed out some but there are always a few standouts in every generation.”



The Van Huizen names continue in hockey with Stephen’s 27-year-old son Joel in the national team too. Asked if Joel has the pedigree to carry on his family legacy, he said: “No matter what I do, people tend to say there is favouritism.



“I’ve never used my influence. The selection is always fair. Every player in the team has his own talent. Of course, as a father, I want Joel to do well.”



The former bank employee, who retired from CIMB last year, hoped the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) would start their preparations early to qualify for the next Olympics in Paris in 2024.



“I’m no longer part of MHC but I have no hard feelings. I can’t see myself in the team in the next five years. But the rebuilding process has to start now, ” said Stephen.





Olympian family: Stephen with his father Lawrence (left) and uncle Peter.



“Hockey will have to make it to the Olympics to remain as one of the core sports in Malaysia.



“The boys did well leading up to the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers with many positive results. They worked hard but there have been narrow misses.



“Our standard has not dropped but other teams are more serious. European nations have good professional league. Some have a bigger pool of players.



“We have to expand and expose our juniors. Sports Science and fitness are crucial. As pros, players have to focus on better lifestyles – with good rest and healthy eating habits. It all involves sacrifices.”



And Stephen’s hope is to see a truly Malaysian side at the Paris Games.



“There has to be a blend of strength of the various communities in the team. Whether one is Malay, Chinese, Indian, Sikh, Eurasian, natives, it does not matter. The best must represent the nation, ” he said.



“Do not blame anyone if one group is monopolising the team. Send your kids for hockey programmes, encourage and inspire them. Instead of criticising, be part of the solution.”







The Star of Malaysia