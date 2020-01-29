



Due to the current uncertainties around the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, the International Hockey Federation (FIH), after consultation with the Hockey Associations of China and Belgium, has decided that the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches between the women’s national teams of China and Belgium, initially scheduled on 8 and 9 February in Changzhou, will not be played.





The International Hockey Federation (FIH) will engage with both Hockey Associations of China and Belgium to look jointly at all potential options to play these matches at a later stage, if possible.



Meanwhile, for future matches in China, the FIH keeps on monitoring the evolution of the situation closely and following the recommendations of the World Health Organization. Also, the Chinese Hockey Association is in regular contact with the local authorities.



