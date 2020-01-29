Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

China-Belgium on hold

Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 10:00 | Hits: 12
View Comments



Due to the current uncertainties around the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, the International Hockey Federation (FIH), after consultation with the Hockey Associations of China and Belgium, has decided that the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches between the women’s national teams of China and Belgium, initially scheduled on 8 and 9 February in Changzhou, will not be played.



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) will engage with both Hockey Associations of China and Belgium to look jointly at all potential options to play these matches at a later stage, if possible.

Meanwhile, for future matches in China, the FIH keeps on monitoring the evolution of the situation closely and following the recommendations of the World Health Organization. Also, the Chinese Hockey Association is in regular contact with the local authorities.

Official FIH Pro League Site

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.