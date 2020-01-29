



Match Week 4 of the FIH Hockey Pro League sees double headers taking place in Spain, New Zealand and Australia. Spain’s men take on the Netherlands in Valencia, New Zealand’s men and women open their 2020 season against Belgium in Auckland while Australia’s national teams entertain Great Britain’s men and women in Sydney.





A little bit of hockey history will be made in Saturday’s games in Auckland, which will be the first top tier international hockey matches to have mixed gender umpires on the field of play. Steve Rogers (AUS) and Wanri Venter (RSA) will take charge of the women’s clash between New Zealand and Belgium, with the men’s fixture been umpired by Adam Kearns (AUS) and Aleisha Neumann (AUS).



More information about all of this week’s double headers can be found below, with the complete match schedule available by clicking here.



Spain v Netherlands (M)

Where: Estadio Betero, Valencia (ESP)

When: 31 Jan & 01 Feb 2020, 1100 (01 Feb) & 1300 (02 Feb) local time (GMT/UTC +1)



Summary: The Netherlands travel to Valencia looking to bounce back from their recent trip to India, where they claimed just one point from a possible six on offer in the double header against the hosts in Bhubaneswar. 2019 European silver medallists Spain also have only one point to show from their opening home fixtures against Germany, making this meeting the perfect opportunity for either team to add to their points tally. In their previous 14 meetings, the Netherlands have the edge with eight wins compared to Spain’s four, with two draws. However, the Red Sticks emerged triumphant in their most recent meeting, a 4-3 victory in the Belfius EuroHockey Championship 2019 semi-finals thanks to goals from Pau Quemada (2), Josep Romeu and Ricardo Sanchez. In terms of the new match-based FIH World Rankings, two Spanish wins could see the Red Sticks move from ninth to eighth and force the Netherlands down from third to fifth.



Match pages (Head-to-heads, squads* & officials*): Match 1 | Match 2



New Zealand v Belgium (W&M)

Where: North Harbour Hockey Stadium, Auckland (NZL)

When: 01 & 02 February 2020



Women’s matches: 1700 (01 Feb) & 1500 (02 Feb) local time (GMT/UTC +13)

Summary: Belgium women will arrive in Auckland in confident mood following three points from a maximum six taken against higher-ranked Australia in Sydney at the weekend. However, the Black Sticks – who have won five of their seven meetings against the Red Panthers – will want to make a statement here. In the 2019 edition, Belgium recorded a stunning victory over their higher-ranked hosts in Auckland, a result avenged by the Black Sticks who triumphed 3-0 in the reverse fixture in Antwerp. Depending on results elsewhere, two New Zealand wins could see them climb up to fifth in the FIH World Rankings. Two victories for Belgium will push the Red Panthers up to eighth.



Match pages: Match 1 | Match 2



Men’s matches: 1930 (01 Feb) & 1730 (02 Feb) local time (GMT/UTC +13)

Summary: Belgium’s men made a superb start to this season’s competition, claiming five points from a possible six away from home against reigning Pro League champions Australia to move to the top of the FIH World Rankings at the expense of their opponents. Whilst the team coached by New Zealander Shane McLeod will be determined to remain there for as long as possible, the Black Sticks will be relishing the opportunity to test themselves against the World and European champions. Two wins for the Red Lions will ensure that the retain their world number one status, but two New Zealand victories could see the hosts move from eighth to seventh.



Match pages: Match 1 | Match 2



Australia v Great Britain (M&W)

Where: Sydney Olympic Park (AUS)

When: 01 & 02 February 2020



Men’s matches: 1600 (01 Feb) & 1500 (02 Feb) local time (GMT/UTC +11)

Summary: After claiming just one point from the six on offer against Belgium in Sydney at the weekend, the Kookaburras will have a point to prove when they face Danny Kerry’s talented Great Britain team this weekend. Australia know that if Belgium slip up against New Zealand, they have a chance to re-claim top spot in the FIH World Rankings. With eight wins, two draws and four losses against the Brits in their previous 14 meetings, the statistics align with the rankings in making Colin Batch’s Australia favourites. The teams met on three occasions in the 2019 Pro League, with Australia winning 2-0 in Perth, drawing 2-2 in London before losing the shoot-out 4-3, and winning 6-1 in the semis at the Grand Final event in Amsterdam. GB will fancy an upset, and in Phil Roper, Ashley Jackson, Alan Forsyth and rising star Zach Wallace they have players capable of producing game-changing moments.



Match pages: Match 1 | Match 2

Women’s matches: 1830 (01 Feb) & 1730 (02 Feb) local time (GMT/UTC +11)

Summary: Australia did not have it all their own way in their opening FIH Hockey Pro League fixtures against Belgium in Sydney, taking three points by drawing both matches and winning one of the two subsequent shoot-outs. Ahead of his team’s meeting against reigning Olympic champions Great Britain, Australia head coach Paul Gaudoin will be focussing on the positives, particularly the desire shown in match one by scoring two dramatic late goals to pull level at 3-3 before winning the shoot-out. GB, guided by head coach and former Australia international Mark Hager, will certainly provide the Hockeyroos with a stern test – a strong Pro League performance could be vital if they are to defend their Olympic title at Tokyo 2020. Two wins for Great Britain would have a big impact on the rankings, forcing Australia down to fifth and moving GB up to fourth.



Match pages: Match 1 | Match 2



