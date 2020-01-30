



Find out more about Sutton Coldfield in our club by club preview of each of the teams competing in this year’s Jaffa Super 6s Finals.





How did Sutton Coldfield get to the Finals?



Finishing third in the group stage, Sutton went unbeaten in their opening matches (winning five and drawing one) as they looked to quickly guarantee their place at the Copper Box Arena.



Though they started in electrifying form, two big defeats in their final matches to East Grinstead (8-1) and Bowdon Hightown (4-0) saw the team end their qualifying campaign in disappointing style.



Who will they play in the semi-finals?



Sutton will take on Bowdon Hightown at 11:45am in their semi-final clash and will be looking to make an impact at the competition with this being their first Finals appearance since 2017.



Qualification goalscorers:



Beth Peers (6), Emma McCabe and Vicky Woolford (both 4), Clare Florida-James (3), Jane Sixsmith (2), Laura Groves and Emily Peers (both 1).



Players to watch:



Beth Peers topped the team’s goalscoring charts in the group stage and will be hoping to lift the trophy with her sister, Emily Peers, who will also line up for Sutton over the weekend.



Did you know?



Sutton’s Jane Sixsmith, who notched two goals from her four matches in the qualifying rounds, is the oldest player competing in the weekend’s action at 52 years.



