



Find out more about Holcombe in our club by club preview of each of the teams competing in this year’s Jaffa Super 6s Finals.





How did Holcombe get to the Finals?



Holcombe began well in the group stage with consecutive victories over Canterbury (7-2) and Sevenoaks (4-3) before suffering one of only two defeats in their qualification campaign when they fell to a 5-1 loss to East Grinstead.



Bouncing back with an impressive 11-0 thumping over Bowdon, Holcombe ended the campaign how they started it, with two consecutive victories, this time triumphing over Wimbledon (5-3) and Reading (6-4) to finish third in the group.



Who will they play in the semi-finals?



Holcombe will tackle 2019 champions East Grinstead in the semi-finals and will look to improve on their defeat to EG during the group stages.



Qualification goalscorers:



Nick Bandurak (14), Robert Field (12), Harry Trusler (6), Tom O’Keefe (3), Barry Middleton and Anton Parente (both 2), Louis Duprez, Alex Moen and Craig Morton (all 1).



Players to watch:



Nick Bandurak and Robert Field were lethal in front of goal through the group stage, scoring 26 of the team’s 42 goals, they’ll both be key if Holcombe are to progress to the final.



Did you know?



Barry Middleton, the most capped player in England and GB Hockey history, will be taking to the field for Holcombe over the weekend. With 432 caps and 119 goals for his country, Middleton will be a prized asset for Holcombe at Finals day.



England Hockey Board Media release