PETALING JAYA: After criticism by several players of unchecked violent play in the Malaysia Hockey League, the Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC) are now looking seriously into ensuring that they are well-protected.





Competitions committee deputy chairman I. Vikneswaran said they had spoken to some of the players about the matter and will look to improve the fairplay aspect of the league.



“MHC takes these incidents extremely seriously. Coincidentally, these incidents were mostly caused by Pakistani players, ” he said.



“We want players to play clean hockey and not adopt yesteryear tactics. Hurting another player is a no-no now.



“At the end of the day, we want players to know they can play in a healthy environment.”



Recently, UniKL’s Australian imports Timothy Deavin and Kieran Govers have asked the league to look into injuries being caused by deliberate hits and off-the-ball incidents.



On Jan 12, national forward Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil (pic) suffered a broken jaw off a ball hit by Pakistan’s Ali Rizwan of KL Hockey Academy (Hockademy). Ten days later, Dutch striker Roel Bovendeert was hurt in their 3-0 win against Nur Insafi, suffering a chipped tooth in an off-the-ball incident with another Pakistani player.



Vikneswaran MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal and competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet were aware of what was happening although it was tough to monitor every incident.



Vikneswaran said they had to trust the judgement of umpires and technical delegates.



“Sometimes, we cannot ascertain if it is done intentionally or unintentionally. We will have the technical guys to look at them.



“Dangerous play is not part of our culture. We will not condone it.”



