By AFTAR SINGH





Battle royal: TNB’s Mohd Amirul Hanif (third from right) and UiTM’s Mohd Haikal Abdul Mutalib (right) battle for the ball yesterday. Inset: Mohd Khairul Afendy Kamaruzaman.



KUALA LUMPUR: Indoor goalkeeper Mohd Khairul Afendy Kamaruzaman, making his return to field hockey after a lapse of six years, turned hero for Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) as the minnows stunned favourites Tenaga Nasional by holding them to a 1-1 draw at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.





UiTM, who only have one win in five Malaysia Hockey League matches, shocked the fancied Tenaga – powered by 13 national players – by taking the lead through Mohd Luqman Hakim Mohd Asri in the 19th minute off a penalty corner.



Tenaga send their forwards surging upfront in search for goals and managed to equalise in the 39th off a penalty corner converted by Mohd Aminuddin Mohd Zain.



Former champions Tenaga went all out to get the winning goal but Navy corporal Khairul was in top form, making some fine saves to deny the Tenaga strikers and give his team a well-deserved point.



The draw was slap for Tenaga who hardly looked like the all-conquering team that had won their earlier five matches. Against UiTM, who don’t even have a single national player, they were struggling.



Tenaga’s hopes of winning the league title also took a jolt as dropped to second place in the league with 16 points.



Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) continued their winning ways beating Maybank 4-2 to register their sixth consecutive win at the Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium in Bangi to top the standings with 18 points. UniKL will face Tenaga tomorrow in Bangi in a top-of-the-table clash.



The 32-year-old Khairul, who helped Malaysia win the indoor hockey gold in the Philippines SEA Games last month, was thrilled to bits over his heroics.



“I knew before the match that I would face a daunting task to keep the scoreline down against Tenaga, who have so many national players.



“It was more difficult for me as I am an indoor keeper and have not played field hockey since 2014 when I represented Armed Forces in the MHL.



“But I kept telling myself I could do it and my confidence grew in the match. I saved about eight of the nine penalty corners and a number of field attempts.



“The draw feels like a win for us, ” said Khairul, who is with the Defence Ministry in Kuala Lumpur.



UiTM coach Meor Mohd Shahril Saarani praised Khairul for playing his best game of the league.



“The draw is a morale booster for us. I am confident my men will play much better against winless TNB Thunderbolt, ” said Meor.



The Star of Malaysia