By K.M. Boopathy





Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) hammered Maybank 4-2 to move to the top of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) standings yesterday. Pic Courtesy of MHC



UNIVERSITI Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) hammered Maybank 4-2 to move to the top of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) standings yesterday.





Early pace-setters Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), who had occupied the top spot since the beginning of the league, were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).



TNB’s slip-up allowed defending champions UniKL to remain as the only team to win all six matches thus far.



They lead the standings on 18 points while TNB, with five wins and a draw, are second with 16 points.



Experienced national player Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil, who suffered a cracked jaw just two weeks ago, made quick return from surgery and opened the scoring for UniKL with a field goal in the 12th minute.



Faridzul Afiq made it 2-0 with another field goal but Maybank reduced the deficit through a Meor Azuan Hasan penalty corner goal in the 38th minute.



Razie Rahim’s penalty stroke in the 47th minute and Dutch import Roel Bovendeert’s 60th-minute field goal completed UniKL’s domination.



Maybank got their second goal through a penalty corner setpiece by Nur Asyraf Ishak in the 59th minute.



Although unbeaten, UniKL coach A. Arul Selvaraj has warned his men not to take it easy.



“Maybank played very well and stepped up in the third quarter to trouble us. We’re not taking any teams for granted as the league still has a long way to go,” said Arul.



“We play TNB next (tomorrow). They have a very strong team and are performing very well.



“TNB may have drawn with UiTM but are capable of bouncing back. We have to be prepared.



“We want to take it one match at a time. We have eight matches left to play, so it’s too early to celebrate.”



In another match yesterday, Nurinsafi drew 3-3 with TNB Thunderbolts in Alor Star.



New Straits Times