KARACHI: Pakistan will play their opening match of the 29th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament against hosts Malaysia on April 11.





The prestigious tournament will be played in Ipoh, Malaysia, between April 11-18. Six teams will be competing on single-round league format with the top two teams to progress into the final. Apart from Pakistan, and hosts Malaysia, Australia, Canada, Japan and Korea will be vying for the title.



Green-shirts will play their second game against Canada on April 12, before locking horns with Korea on April 14 and then facing Japan on April 15. They will play Australia in their final league match on April 17. The training camp of the Pakistan team is expected to be held at the end of February in Lahore.



The News International