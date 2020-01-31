The destiny of this season`s Indoor National League 1 Championships enters its penultimate stage this weekend, with the men playing on Saturday and women on Sunday.





It starts with the final pool matches to decide the semi-finalists and relegation contenders, and then the semi-finals themselves to determine the sides that will contest the final on the GALA Day next Sunday.



Much has already been determined in the men`s pools, both Inverleith and Grove Menzieshill will finish top of their respective pools and will consequently avoid each other in the semis.



However, the second spot in Pool A is still live action particularly between Grange and Western Wildcats, with the former taking forward a single point advantage. In addition, the Edinburgh side are also playing bottom side Clydesdale.



However, last time out only a strike by Duncan Riddell with three minutes left rescued a 3-3 draw for Grange against the Glasgow outfit. And Clydesdale have a top striker in Struan Walker which may upset Grange`s aspirations.



Further, Clydesdale are not totally out of the reckoning either if they can see off Grange, but they would have to make up a large goal difference deficit.



So Western Wildcats will have to dig deep if they are not to drop out of defending the title they won last season. They are up against Inverleith who triumphed 4-1 in the first meeting in December, and in any case the Wildcats still have to hope that Grange flounder against Clydesdale.



Western Wildcats have yet to show the form that was so successful last season, but back-to-back victories over Clydesdale have at least kept them in the running.



There are several outcomes on offer in Pool A



Pool B is already decided with the Dundee pair Grove Menzieshill and Dundee Wanderers through to the semi-finals, so they can relax in their final pool encounters against Dunfermline and Uddingston respectively.



The leading women`s semi-finalists are already determined with champions Dundee Wanderers and Clydesdale Western taking their places, but what is much less clear is who will join them.



Pool B contenders could hardly be closer; Watsonians and Edinburgh University are both on seven points with the former just ahead on a single goal difference.



But Watsonians may have a further advantage, they play a Grange side that are without a point on the board and at the foot of the pool. Yet when the sides met in the league Watsonians only triumphed 3-2 with a second half penalty corner conversion by Emily Newlands securing the three points.



In contrast, the Edinburgh students are up against the pace-setters Dundee Wanderers who were eight goal victors earlier in the season; Vikki Bunce was top scorer that day with four.



In the other pool Inverleith will hope to join Clydesdale in the penultimate stage, a win over Hillhead would see off any challenge from Grove Menzieshill. The earlier result was emphatic, a hat-trick by Sarah Jamieson and a double from Sarah McKay contributed to a seven goal victory.



Grove Menzieshill, on the other hand, have had a challenging season by their own standards and have a tough contest against Clydesdale in their final pool match.



What is, however, certain is that Grange and Hillhead will contest the relegation encounter.



So the women`s semi-final line-up looks like Wanderers against either Inverleith or Grove Menzieshill while Clydesdale Western will take on Watsonians or Edinburgh University.



