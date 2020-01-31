By Sarah Juggins





Dan Fox



The debate and conversation around the AGM Resolution continues to take place among clubs and associations up and down the country, Sarah Juggins talks to double Olympian Dan Fox to find out his take on the future of our sport.





As a defender for Great Britain and England, Dan Fox was brave and unflinching. As Director of Hockey at Guildford Hockey Club, he remains unflinching but he also balances strong opinions with equanimity and an acceptance that there will be other viewpoints.





Dan Fox Guildford



‘In Surrey, where I am a relative newcomer, both the county and the South Hockey Association have been doing a great job for a long time. There are so many players, teams and clubs, it is almost an embarrassment of riches. There is great competition, and I think almost 40 per cent of youngsters coming into the club game, come from the South. But even so, it would be a really good exercise for the bodies involved to take look and ask if they can improve on what they are doing.’



Fox cites the ability of teams to progress as one example. ‘Every team wants to compete at the highest possible level but the competition in our area is so tight that it is really difficult for teams to progress. And this will only be made easier if rules and regulations surrounding the game are aligned and simplified.



‘When I talk to players, other coaches or people new to the game, I am always struck by how complex every aspect of the sport is,’ says Fox. ‘Whether it is structure, relegation process, travel, finding results or fixtures – it is often difficult to work it all out. What appeals to me under the proposals is that it will be possible to manage clubs and teams in a far simpler structure.



‘There is also all the stuff around how leagues are run and inconsistencies between leagues. They don’t come up as problems very often but when they do, they are a real pain. Whether it is around league rules, filling in a team sheet or umpire regulations. They are little things that are normally fine but when they go wrong, they can cause a headache.’





Dan Fox Guildford



This of course feeds into the discussion surrounding volunteers. Fox believes that when it comes to volunteering, a simpler structure is a real bonus. ‘This will be a less complex system that people can access and understand more easily. There will no longer be duplication of resources. There can be an organised results service. A lot of people want to get involved in hockey, so let’s make this easy for them. You don’t want to put barriers in front of volunteers.’



So while Fox is sympathetic to detractors of the proposals, he also urges them to see the bigger picture. ‘This is not necessarily about getting rid of some organisations but just being more flexible around how we organise them. A lot of organisations have been doing a really good job for years but that’s not the point. The point is the bigger picture and we need to rationalise the whole hockey scene.



‘The benefit will be that we will have effective hockey provision across the whole country. This is not about reducing the quality, it is about delivering good hockey everywhere.’



England Hockey Board Media release