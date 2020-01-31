

Lee Barron and Sean Edwards



English duo Sean Edwards and Lee Barron recently made history when they became the first umpires from the same country to officiate an international final.





The pair recently took charge of the EuroHockey Indoor Nations Championship in Berlin from 17 to 19 January in which the best countries from across Europe compete for the title of European Champions of the indoor game.







After the event, Edwards commented: “It was all a bit of a blur! I was at work on Wednesday and had a message asking me to fly out to Berlin the next morning as a replacement umpire, so I didn't really have any time to set my expectations for the tournament.



“The atmosphere in the stadium was incredible, and to get some of the best games of the tournament including Germany v Netherlands, the Netherlands v Austria semi-final and, of course, the final was amazing. English umpires have consistently done well at the top level of the indoor game, so to be part of an all English team for the final with Lee was a real honour.”





(Edwards (left) and Barron (right) umpired together during the 2019 Jaffa Super 6s Finals and will do the same again this year.)



For Barron, who umpired the final of the previous two Indoor World Cups, being able to officiate alongside Edwards only heightened the experience at this event, as he commented:



“I was absolutely delighted to be appointed to my third Nations Championship final here in Berlin, following on from doing Prague and Antwerp. You could certainly say that Germany is the home of indoor hockey and the atmosphere in the stadium was electric.



“Obviously what made this final rather special was having my little buddy Sean Edwards by my side. I am not too sure whether any nation has ever had two umpires appointed to the final, so this is a fantastic achievement for us both and also for English hockey."



Both Edwards and Barron will reunite and take to the field once again this weekend when the Jaffa Super 6’s Finals returns to the Copper Box Arena on Sunday 2 February.



England Hockey Board Media release