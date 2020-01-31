

Helen Richardson-Walsh, Sam Ward and Simon Mason chat about Hockey



The Jaffa Super 6s Finals return to the Copper Box Arena this Sunday 2 February and, as well as an entire day of exhilarating indoor action, there’s plenty more to look forward to.





England and GB internationals Sam Ward, Emily Defroand, Henry Weir, Amy Tennant and Brendan Creed will all be in attendance over the course of the day with three signing sessions (11:30am, 1:45pm and 4.30pm) taking place where you can get autographs and selfies with them.



Not only is there the opportunity to meet five current internationals, you’ll also be able to watch some headline names in action for their clubs.



Olympic gold medallists Sophie Bray (East Grinstead) and Sam Quek (playing as Sam Mairs for Bowdon Hightown) as well as the most capped international player in England and GB history, Barry Middleton (Holcombe) will all be on display at the Copper Box Arena on Sunday.





Sophie Bray 6s



Gates open at 9.45am before the first match of the day begins at 10.30am when reigning champions East Grinstead take on Buckingham in a repeat of last year’s women’s final.



England Hockey Board Media release