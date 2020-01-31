



Find out more about Buckingham in our club by club preview of each of the teams competing in this year’s Jaffa Super 6s Finals.





How did Buckingham get to the Finals?

Despite finishing fourth in the group stages, Buckingham proved a tough side to get the better of having only been defeated once (a 7-3 loss to Bowdon Hightown) in the qualifying stage.



Putting together a strong run in where the team went unbeaten in their final six matches, drawing three games 2-2 against Sutton Coldfield, East Grinstead and Slough whilst also recording as many victories to secure qualification.



Who will they play in the semi-finals?

Buckingham will take on East Grinstead, who topped the group table, and after drawing in the earlier rounds, this match looks evenly poised heading into Finals day.



Qualification goalscorers:

Lottie Porter (9), Maddy Newlyn (7), Abbie Brant and Rebecca van Arrowsmith (both 5), Katrina Nicholson (4), Natasha James (2).



Players to watch:

With Welsh international Megan Lewis-Williams and Zoe Shipperley, who has featured internationally for England, in defence, Buckingham will be a tough team to break down.



At the other end, Lottie Porter was the fourth highest scorer in the group stage and will pose a big threat to opposition teams when given a chance in front of goal.



Did you know?

Having only been promoted to the Premier Division two years ago, Buckingham impressed in 2019 as they reached the Jaffa Super 6s final before ultimately being defeated by East Grinstead, this makes it two consecutive appearances at the Copper Box Arena since that promotion.



England Hockey Board Media release