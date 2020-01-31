



Find out more about Wimbledon in our club by club preview of each of the teams competing in this year’s Jaffa Super 6s Finals.





How did Wimbledon get to the Finals?

With three victories from their opening four matches, Wimbledon started off in fine form. Going on to take five victories and three defeats from their eight matches, Wimbledon recorded clinical successes including a 9-2 win over Canterbury and a 13-2 demolition of Bowdon.



Who will they play in the semi-finals?

Wimbledon will come up against Surbiton, the side that led the way in the group stages, in what looks a daunting match after falling to a 9-3 loss to the side in their qualification match.



Qualification goalscorers:

Rory Patterson (16), Ed Horler (15), Ben Arnold (4), Benjamin Francis (3), Steven Ebbers (2), Dominic Bowden and Jack Waller (both 1).



Players to watch:

It’s hard to look any further than the young dynamic duo of Rory Patterson and Ed Horler who finished second and third in the top scorers list from the group stage. Between them they recorded 31 of the team’s 42 group stage goals and will be vital if Wimbledon are to advance through the semi-finals.



With England and GB internationals Rhys Smith, who won the competition last year with East Grinstead, and Michael Hoare in their ranks, the team has numerous high quality players to field on Finals day.



Did you know?

Having only finished 7th in the 2018/19 Jaffa Super 6s group stage, it’s been a vastly improved Wimbledon side this time around who will be looking to lift the trophy for the first time.



England Hockey Board Media release