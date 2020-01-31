KUALA LUMPUR: Former hockey international Anthony Ravindra Arulanantham has been honoured with a trophy named after him at the Klang Hockey Fest. The organisers, Synergy Hockey Club, have named the tournament’s main Challenge Trophy after the player who died at the age of 56 last year.





Club president Gurdip Singh Mann said it was an honour to name the 9-a-side Open category title after Anthony, who died after suffering a heart attack while playing a practice match in October.



“Anthony, who helped Selangor clinch the 1984 Tun Abdul Razak Cup, was still actively playing in veteran tournaments and was also involved in an under-11 development program in Klang until his death.



“He featured for Synergy Hockey Club in various tournaments, state league games and including the previous edition of Klang Hockey Fest, ” he said. Besides the Open category, the veteran 9s for those aged 45 and above will also be played during the fourth edition of the tournament to be held on FEb 29 at the Pandamaran Hockey Stadium in Klang



The Star of Malaysia