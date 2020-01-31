Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Trophy named after hockey star Anthony

Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 11:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments

KUALA LUMPUR: Former hockey international Anthony Ravindra Arulanantham has been honoured with a trophy named after him at the Klang Hockey Fest. The organisers, Synergy Hockey Club, have named the tournament’s main Challenge Trophy after the player who died at the age of 56 last year.



Club president Gurdip Singh Mann said it was an honour to name the 9-a-side Open category title after Anthony, who died after suffering a heart attack while playing a practice match in October.

“Anthony, who helped Selangor clinch the 1984 Tun Abdul Razak Cup, was still actively playing in veteran tournaments and was also involved in an under-11 development program in Klang until his death.

“He featured for Synergy Hockey Club in various tournaments, state league games and including the previous edition of Klang Hockey Fest, ” he said. Besides the Open category, the veteran 9s for those aged 45 and above will also be played during the fourth edition of the tournament to be held on FEb 29 at the Pandamaran Hockey Stadium in Klang

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.