



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional coach Nor Saiful Zaini (pic) had a nightmare watching his players in action against minnows Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) on Wednesday.





The team, with 13 national players, managed to make what should have been an easy walkover against a weak varsity team into a do-or-die battle, having probably their worst outing in the six matches so far.



The seasoned side, gunning for the league and overall Cup double, put up a pathetic performance and even had to come back from a goal down to salvage a 1-1 draw.



With the draw, Tenaga lost two valuable points and dropped to second spot in the eight-team league with 16 points from five wins and a draw.



Nor Saiful now has a bigger nightmare – he has to get his team, now low on morale, up and ready for a torrid time against high-riding reigning league champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) at the Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium in Bangi today.



UniKL, led by four foreigners, are in top form after registering their sixth consecutive win by defeating Maybank 4-2 in Bangi on Wednesday.



Nor Saiful was understandably annoyed with his players’ performance.



“They have been playing together as a team for the last few years but the match against UiTM is the worst we ever played in the MHL.



“We made far too many silly errors and our passing was really poor. We were also let down by poor finishing. We created 20 field attempts at goal and had nine penalty corners but managed to score from only one penalty corner.



“I have been telling my players since the league started on Jan 10 that they cannot win if they don’t score. And what I feared happened against UiTM, ” said the former international.



National defender Syed Mohd Syafiq Syed Cholan was rested against UiTM as he was down with fever and Nor Saiful is not sure if Syed would recover in time for the match against UniKL.



“We only have a day’s rest and I am not sure how I am going to motivate my players to rise to the occasion against UniKL.



“Despite our poor performance against UiTM, I am not pressing the panic button. I have faith in my players and believe they will bounce back to play much better against UniKL.



“Our chances for the league title depend on the match against UniKL. If we win, it will be a great comeback for us but if we draw or lose, it is going to tough for us, ” said Nor Saiful.



Last year, UniKL won the league title by staying unbeaten for 12 matches. They defeated Tenaga twice (3-1) at home and (4-2) in an away match last season.



