By AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: “Zidane” is back – and in a hurry.





Universiti Kuala Lumpur’s Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil (pic), who suffered a broken jaw in the match against Hockey Academy of Kuala Lumpur on Jan 12, has made a surprisingly quick return.



The seasoned campaigner suffered the injury when a ball struck by a Pakistani player hit him. He underwent surgery two weeks ago and was told he would be out for about three months.



Tengku Ahmad, known as “Zidane” to his teammate, is back in just three weeks. Not only that, the former national forward scored the opening goal for UniKL in the 12th minute against Maybank as the league leaders ran away with 4-2 victory to take their winningstreak to six matches.



Tengku Ahmad surprised fans and even his teammates when he entered the pitch against Maybank at the Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium in Bangi on Wednesday, by wearing a headgear designed for rugby players.



Tengku Ahmad said that he had no phobia in making a quick return after breaking his jaw.



“I am in the right frame of mind to play. It was a bad injury and everyone was concerned. Team manager Datuk Amir (Azhar Ibrahim), coach Arul (Selvaraj) and my teammates kept asking me if I was sure I wanted to play after the injury, ” said Tengku Ahmad.



“It was a risk to play but I am okay. My body and mind tells me I am good to play again. I did not have any fear playing against Maybank. Instead, I enjoyed playing and even scored the first goal for my team, ” said Tengku Ahmad.



Tengku Ahmad added that the National Sports Institute (ISN) was helping him obtain a custom-made headgear for better protection of his jaw.



“It may take a week before I receive it from the manufacturers, ” said Tengku Ahmad, who is looking forward to playing in the top-of-the-table clash against Tenaga Nasional at the Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium in Bangi today.



Tenaga Nasional drew 1-1 against Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) on Wednesday and dropped to second in the standings.



Defender Baljit Singh Charun, the most senior player in UniKL, was elated with return of Tengku Ahmad after suffering a serious injury.



“Personally, I am so glad to see Zidane back. He was amazing against Maybank. He was everywhere on the field almost like nothing had happened to him.



“He is a committed player and we would love to have his services for the match against Tenaga, ” said Baljit.



The Star of Malaysia