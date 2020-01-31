By Jugjet Singh





UniKL’s Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil in action during their 4-2 win over Maybank on Wednesday. -NSTP/Courtesy of UniKL



A day before he underwent surgery, Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil turned up for the Malaysian Hockey Confederation’s (MHC) fact-finding mission on the national team’s failure to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.





He was not on the list to be interviewed by MHC, as a few days before that the Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) forward broke his jaw in a Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) match.



But Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin, also known as Zidane, walked into the MHC seminar room in Bukit Jalil, nevertheless.



And barely three weeks after his surgery, he was back on the pitch and even scored a goal in UniKL’s 4-2 win over Maybank (on Wednesday).



He wore a protective headgear, designed for rugby players, during the match.



UniKL can again bank on the national player, who made his international debut at the 2005 Rottterdan Junior World Cup, to give his best against Tenaga Nasional.



“I am perfectly in the right frame of mind to play. It was a bad injury and everyone was concerned.



“Team manager Datuk Amir (Azhar Ibrahim), coach Arul (Selvaraj) and my teammates kept asking me if I was sure about playing,” said Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin.



“But my body and mind told me I was good to play again.



“It was a risk but I am okay. I enjoyed the match against Maybank.”



UniKL lead the standings on 18 points from six consecutive wins, two more than second-placed Tenaga.



FIXTURES



TODAY



NurInsafi v HockAdemy (Sg Petani Stadium), Terengganu Hockey Team v Maybank (Batu Buruk Stadium), UniKL v Tenaga (Bangi Stadium), TNB Thunderbolts v UiTM (National Stadium, Pitch I).



*matches at 5pm unless stated.



New Straits Times