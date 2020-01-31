Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: Indian Hockey Player Rani Rampal received International World Games Association Award 2019

Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 11:00 | Hits: 7
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

The International World Games Association has honoured Indian hockey player Rani Rampal with Athlete of the Year in its sixth annual award. The International Association of each sport sends a player's nomination based on its player's outstanding performances, along with social commitment and fair behaviour.Rani Rampal was nominated by the International Hockey Federation this time.



Here are statistical highlights of Rani Rampal:

Rani Rampal in International Hockey

By   B.G.Joshi

Tournaments

Nos

of times

Matches

Played

Goals

Scored

Olympics

1

5

1

World Cup

2

11

8

World League

5

27

21

HockeySeries Finals

1

5

4

Asian Games

3

16

12

Asia Cup

3

17

19

Asian Champions Trophy

3

13

3

Commonwealth  Games

3

16

10

South Asian Games

1

3

6

Champions Challenge I and II

2

12

9

Olympic Qualifiers

3

14

8

Invitation Tourneys

12

47

11

Test Series(17 numbers)

-

66

26

Total

39

252

138

Debut: Apr 19,2008; Kazan OQ,vs Russia; won 3-1

