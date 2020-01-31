By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



The International World Games Association has honoured Indian hockey player Rani Rampal with Athlete of the Year in its sixth annual award. The International Association of each sport sends a player's nomination based on its player's outstanding performances, along with social commitment and fair behaviour.Rani Rampal was nominated by the International Hockey Federation this time.





Here are statistical highlights of Rani Rampal:

Rani Rampal in International Hockey By B.G.Joshi Tournaments Nos of times Matches Played Goals Scored Olympics 1 5 1 World Cup 2 11 8 World League 5 27 21 HockeySeries Finals 1 5 4 Asian Games 3 16 12 Asia Cup 3 17 19 Asian Champions Trophy 3 13 3 Commonwealth Games 3 16 10 South Asian Games 1 3 6 Champions Challenge I and II 2 12 9 Olympic Qualifiers 3 14 8 Invitation Tourneys 12 47 11 Test Series(17 numbers) - 66 26 Total 39 252 138 Debut: Apr 19,2008; Kazan OQ,vs Russia; won 3-1

FIeldhockey.com