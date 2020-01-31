Stats Speak: Indian Hockey Player Rani Rampal received International World Games Association Award 2019
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
The International World Games Association has honoured Indian hockey player Rani Rampal with Athlete of the Year in its sixth annual award. The International Association of each sport sends a player's nomination based on its player's outstanding performances, along with social commitment and fair behaviour.Rani Rampal was nominated by the International Hockey Federation this time.
Here are statistical highlights of Rani Rampal:
|
Rani Rampal in International Hockey
|
|
Tournaments
|
Nos
of times
|
Matches
Played
|
Goals
Scored
|
Olympics
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
World Cup
|
2
|
11
|
8
|
World League
|
5
|
27
|
21
|
HockeySeries Finals
|
1
|
5
|
4
|
Asian Games
|
3
|
16
|
12
|
Asia Cup
|
3
|
17
|
19
|
Asian Champions Trophy
|
3
|
13
|
3
|
Commonwealth Games
|
3
|
16
|
10
|
South Asian Games
|
1
|
3
|
6
|
Champions Challenge I and II
|
2
|
12
|
9
|
Olympic Qualifiers
|
3
|
14
|
8
|
Invitation Tourneys
|
12
|
47
|
11
|
Test Series(17 numbers)
|
-
|
66
|
26
|
Total
|
39
|
252
|
138
|
Debut: Apr 19,2008; Kazan OQ,vs Russia; won 3-1
