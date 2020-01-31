



A decision has been made by Hockey Ireland to extend Mark Tumilty’s contract as Head Coach for the Irish Men’s Squad. Tumilty will continue as the Men’s Head Coach, in a full-time capacity, until December 2020 the conclusion of the Olympic Cycle.





Speaking on the announcement of his extension, Mark said “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to continue in the role for 2020. I am really look forward to working with a very talented group of players and support staff. We need to grow the depth of our squad and to ensure all players fulfil their potential. I want to play an attacking and exciting brand of hockey, with our goal to get the Irish Men moving up the world rankings again.”



Hockey Ireland will advertise the full time Head Coach position after the conclusion of this Olympic cycle. Hockey Ireland wish to offer an opportunity for all suitable candidates to apply at the end of an Olympic cycle. The Head Coach position will therefore be advertised in late 2020 and at this juncture all suitably experienced Irish and international coaches with the relevant skills and experience are encouraged to apply.



Irish Hockey Association media release