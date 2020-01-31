

Great Britain and Australia's women in the FIH Pro League



Great Britain's international hockey teams play their first games in the 2020 FIH Pro League this coming weekend.





When are the games taking place?

The teams are in Australia for four matches across Saturday and Sunday:

Sat 1 Feb Australia v Great Britain (M); 5am UK time

Sat 1 Feb Australia v Great Britain (W); 7:30am

Sun 2 Feb Australia v Great Britain (M); 4am

Sun 2 Feb Australia v Great Britain (W); 6:30am



Where are the matches?

The games are all at Sydney Olympic Park. The Olympics were played at this venue 20 years ago, with both of Britain's teams exiting at the group stage.



Who's in the squads?

GB named 44 players across both genders for the games in Aus and NZ - read in full here.



Where can I watch them?

All of Great Britain's games in the FIH Pro League are live in the UK on BT Sport. They have now launched a £25 monthly subscription offer with no annual contract - click here to take a look.



How did GB do last season?

The men's team made it through to the Grand Final by finishing fourth in the table, then again finishing fourth overall after the final tournament in Holland. The women's team finished eighth in the league table.



Have Australia played yet?

Yes their teams have each played two games. Their women earned a shootout defeat and shootout draw against Belgium, while the men got a shootout win and a 4-2 normal time defeat to the same opponents. Jeremy Hayward stood out with two goals in two games for the Aus men.



What's changed in the Pro League this year?

India are now in the men's competition, and have hit the ground running in their first couple of games. There are no Grand Finals now, and the format has changed so that teams only play each other home OR away; with the schedule swapping over in 2021. So for example we play Australia away in 2020, and at home in 2021.



When are GB's next games after Australia?

The sides then go to Auckland, and again all matches are on BT Sport:

Sat 8 Feb New Zealand v Great Britain (M); 4am UK time

Sat 8 Feb New Zealand v Great Britain (W); 6:30am

Sun 9 Feb New Zealand v Great Britain (M); 2am

Sun 9 Feb New Zealand v Great Britain (W); 4:30am UK time



When and where are GB's home games?

Six of the eight home matchdays take place at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre (LVHTC)

2 & 3 May, GBR v India (M) / China (W) - LVHTC

16 & 17 May, GBR v Argentina (M&W) - Twickenham Stoop

24 & 25 May, GBR v Spain (M) / USA (W) - LVHTC

13 & 14 Jun, GBR v Germany (M & W) - LVHTC



How can I get tickets for home games?

Season tickets and four-day passes are on general sale right now by clicking here. If you're a club player, umpire/coach or purchased international hockey tickets in the last three years; you're in the Hockey Family and have exclusive access to tickets until Tue 4 Feb - click here for more information.



Great Britain Hockey media release