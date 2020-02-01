This weekend sees a total of 12 teams competing in the Hockey Wales Women’s Club Cup semi-finals.





The tiered structure allows eligible teams to enter the competition relative to their league placements at the start of the season. This results in teams in the top league divisions playing in the Championship, middle division teams playing in the Trophy and the lower division teams in the Challenge Competition.



The semi-finals on the 2nd February 2020, will see action from clubs across Wales, representing all three tiers of the competition.



Sport Wales National Centre, Cardiff



10.00 Howardian v Cardiff Uni 1sts Championship

12.00 Rhondda v Penarth 3rds Trophy

14.00 Cardiff Uni 3rds v Newcastle Emlyn Trophy

16.00 Bridgend 2nds v Carmarthen 2nds Challenge



Maldwyn Leisure Centre, Newtown



12.00 Cardiff & Met v Ardudwy ac Arfon Championship

14.00 Cardiff Uni 6ths v Northop Hall 2nds Challenge



Hockey Wales media release