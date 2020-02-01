Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Hockey Wales Women's Club Cup semi-finals

Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 10:00 | Hits: 4
View Comments

This weekend sees a total of 12 teams competing in the Hockey Wales Women’s Club Cup semi-finals.



The tiered structure allows eligible teams to enter the competition relative to their league placements at the start of the season. This results in teams in the top league divisions playing in the Championship, middle division teams playing in the Trophy and the lower division teams in the Challenge Competition.

The semi-finals on the 2nd February 2020, will see action from clubs across Wales, representing all three tiers of the competition.

Sport Wales National Centre, Cardiff

10.00  Howardian   v   Cardiff Uni 1sts                 Championship           
12.00  Rhondda      v   Penarth 3rds                     Trophy
14.00  Cardiff Uni 3rds   v   Newcastle Emlyn      Trophy
16.00  Bridgend 2nds  v  Carmarthen 2nds         Challenge

Maldwyn Leisure Centre, Newtown

12.00  Cardiff & Met v  Ardudwy ac Arfon            Championship
14.00  Cardiff Uni 6ths v  Northop Hall 2nds        Challenge

Hockey Wales media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.