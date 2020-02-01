



The England Hockey Jaffa Super 6s Finals return to the Copper Box Arena this Sunday for a day packed full of indoor hockey action.





Ahead of Finals day, England and Great Britain Hockey’s record international cap holder, Barry Middleton, who will be featuring for Holcombe on Sunday, previewed the event:



“I’ve not played too many indoor seasons for the last ten years or so because I’ve always had international fixtures on, so it’s been nice to do it this year. It’ll be good to get into the Copper Box where there’ll be a bit of a crowd and have some fun, I’m really looking forward to it.



“Obviously it’s similar, but there’s a lot of differences about the indoor game compared to outdoors. Things like being low all the time, which at my age isn’t much fun! The speed that everything happens at, and the need to be ready a lot quicker than you have to in the outdoor game, as there’s a lot less space and time on the ball.



“Hopefully it’ll be the same as previous years and we’ll see lots of goals as, with it being within a smaller court, there’s a lot more action around the Ds. Corners are a massive weapon to be able to score so it’s pretty exciting and you do normally get a lot more goals.”







Middleton, whose Holcombe side will take on reigning champions East Grinstead in their semi-final match, gave an insight into how his team are feeling heading into Finals day:



“I think before the qualifying rounds we didn’t really know ourselves how good we’d be and if we’d make it to the Copper Box or not. We didn’t do a lot of training prior to the league because of the time of year and trying to get a court. It’s kind of been the same with the semi-finals, so we’re going there with not too many expectations and we’ll focus on ourselves, try to do what we do well and see how that goes. We know that for any team that has their own court it makes a big difference because they obviously can do a bit more training than everyone else.”



With several big names all participating in the Jaffa Super 6s finals including Sophie Bray, Sam Quek (playing as Sam Mairs), Rhys Smith and Michael Hoare that look set to light up the Copper Box Arena, Middleton also highlighted Sutton Coldfield’s 52-year-old Jane Sixsmith as a player to watch:



“It’s brilliant seeing Jane Sixsmith playing, it shows how good a shape she must keep herself in to still be able to do it! Compared to some others, there probably aren’t many in the shape she is to run around and play now like she does. It’s great she’s still doing it and people enjoy coming to watch her play.”



England Hockey Board Media release