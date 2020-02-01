By AFTAR SINGH





David Harte, the UniKL goalkeeper who saved a penatly flick.



BANGI: David Harte is a goalkeeper who can be a saviour when it matters most.





The Ireland national captain saved a penalty stroke and kept a clean sheet for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) as they sent Tenaga reeling to their first defeat in a top-of-the-table Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) match.



The varsity team, however, were made to work hard for the 1-0 win at the Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium yesterday before registering their seventh consecutive win, which saw them take a five-point lead against second placed Tenaga after the end of the first round.



UniKL have 21 points to Tenaga’s 16.



Faridzul Afiq Mohd scored the all-important goal in the 25th minute from close range.



UniKL started off more aggressively and earned four penalty corners in the match but failed to convert any.



Tenaga, who were in tatters during their match against Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) on Wednesday, put up a better show to give UniKL a strong challenge.





Out of my way: UNiKL’s Mohd Ashran Hamsani (left) and TNB’s Shello Silverius tussle for the ball during their match yesterday. Inset: —AZLINA ABDULLAH/The Star



After failing to convert three penalty corners, they earned a penalty stroke in the 36th minute after UniKL Mohd Hafiz Zainol stopped the ball on the line with his foot.



But Harte stood in the way. Nik Mohd Aiman Nik Rozemi’s high flick to the right was well saved by the lanky Irishman.



Tenaga went all out to get the equaliser in the fourth quarter but, again, Harte played well to make all the saves.



The 31-year-old said he was delighted with his game and also happy to have saved a penalty stroke.



“I am also happy for my teammate Faridzul, who gave us the lead. It was a good win for us,” said Harte, who played in the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India.



“What is important that is we earned the three points to finish the first-round by winning all seven matches.



“But that does not mean we are favourites to retain the league title. They are seven more matches to play in the second round.



“So we will take it one match at a time,” said Harte.



Tenaga coach Nor Saiful Zaini was obviously unhappy with his team performance, especially for squandering a penalty stroke.



“We have 13 national players in my team but only five are playing well. Some of the others are lost in the league,” said Nor Saiful.



