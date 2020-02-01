By Jugjet Singh





UniKL’s Faridzul Afiq (centre) celebrates his goal with teammates Izwan Firdaus (right) and Shukri Mutalib in a MHL match against Tenaga Nasional at the National Hockey Stadium yesterday.



UNIVERSITI Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) edged Tenaga Nasional 1-0 to romp home with a five- point lead going into the second leg of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





After lifting the Charity Shield, UniKL kept a clean record in the next six matches and look set to dominate the rest of the season.



Tenaga Nasional follow with a distant 16 points on five wins and a draw, but still, coach Nor Saiful Zaini refuses to throw in the towel.



UniKL’s winner was scored in the 25th minute by Faridzul Afiq, while national player Nik Aiman Nik Rozemi blew away an equaliser when he flicked straight towards goalkeeper David Harte’s hockey stick in a 36th minute penalty stroke.



“I have 13 national players, but so far only five of them deserve to be called that (national). The rest are far off as compared to UniKL’s Harte or Tengku (Ahmad Tajuddin),” said a dejected Nor Saiful.



“But still, even though we are second on the standings and five points off UniKL going into the second leg, I believe the League title is still open to those who want it bad enough,” said Nor Saiful.



UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj was modest about his chances: “We did not play well, even in the earlier match against Maybank (won 4-2) but the six points matter most.



“We have an away game (at Batu Buruk) against Terengganu (Hockey Team) on Sunday (tomorrow) as the second leg opener and I believe that it could decide our course in the League,” said Arul.



Irish national Harte said: “There were two key moments in the game, when we took the lead and when I stopped the penalty stroke. In the end, the most important factor is that we collected three points and it was a team effort.”



RESULTS — NurInsafi 5 HockAdemy 2, Terengganu Hockey Team 4 Maybank 1, Universiti Kuala Lumpur 1 Tenaga Nasional 0, TNB Thunderbolts 1 UiTM 4.



TODAY — Women: Sabah v Police Blue Warriors (Likas, 5pm), UniTen v Terengganu Ladies (National Stadium I, 5pm), Mutiara Impian v HockAdemy (USM, 5pm).



TOMORROW — HockAdemy v Maybank (National Stadium II, 5pm), Terengganu HT v UniKL (Batu Buruk, 5pm), TNB Thunderbolts v Tenaga Nasional (National Stadium I, 5pm), UiTM v NurInsafi (Tun Razak, 5pm).



New Straits Times