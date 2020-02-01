



Working in collaboration with a variety of partners, Field Hockey Canada is the national sport governing body responsible for the development, growth and promotion of field hockey in Canada. Among its responsibilities, Field Hockey Canada selects, prepares and promotes Canada’s teams for international competitions including FIH World Cup Qualifiers, Continental Championships, World Championships, and major multi-sport games (e.g. Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games).





Field Hockey Canada receives financial contributions from the federal government and other agencies, organizations, sponsors and donors, and is accountable for the disbursement and reporting of funds according to the contracted terms and conditions. Programs, activities and services are operated within the limitations established in an annual budget led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and approved by the Board of Directors. Field Hockey Canada staff is responsible to manage and administer the finances and provide administrative support for all Field Hockey Canada activity.



Within this scope, it is the responsibility of the Head Coach to work within the policies and procedures established by Field Hockey Canada. We are seeking a Head Coach for the Canadian Women’s National Field Hockey Team. Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the Head Coach is responsible for the National Team athletes’ on-field preparation. This includes training sessions in British Columbia, Canada. The role is on basis of a fixed-term contract over an initial 6-month period from May to October 2020, and may be extended.



Core Responsibilities



Coaching-



• Be responsible for leading and coaching the preparation of the WNT;

• Evidence of world-class coach experience, ideally with a successful track record of coaching at the international level;

• Coach and lead the coaching of other nationally identified athletes in both a team environment and individual sessions.

• Capture and maintain team training logs of observations and programs;

• Innovative approach to coaching with an appreciation of past success and the ability to draw knowledge from other sports or fields to achieve excellence;



Planning and monitoring-



• In collaboration with key staff, develop, implement and communicate a YTP;

• Proof of the ability to work effectively within a team, possessing excellent interpersonal, management and organizational skills, with the ability to work in partnership with and inspire others;

• Monitoring and evaluation of athlete performance and the maintenance of relevant data to ensure standards are met and maximal performance potential is obtained;

• Strong engagement and communication skills;



Program Management-



• Prepare and distribute the selection criteria and final team list for camps and tours;

• Oversight and link with de-centralized targeted athletes;

• Integration and application of innovation and technology into the program;

• Experience integrating medical, sport science and technology support within a team environment;

• Provide regular feedback to the WNT members as part of the performance strategy metrics and accountability;



Program and Talent Development-



• Work with key staff to implement and distribute the national strategy, collaborating to develop key initiatives and program direction to the WNT Development Pathway and Development Programs;

• Provide support and direction to the NextGen and Provincial Programs; liaise with NextGen and National Network Coaches to ensure quality athlete and coach development programs are operating;

• Provide strategic advice and mentorship to NextGen and Provincial Coaches on skill and fitness requirements and coaching practices;

• Oversee the development and implementation of sport science and medicine programs to support the WNT and links to the PSO programs;

• Support talent identification to ensure appropriate athletes are included in the National Women’s Program;



Education



The successful candidate will have a demonstrated commitment to coach education throughout his/her career. Evidence of having completed, or being in the process of imminently completing, coach certification at the highest national level is required. An academic degree(s) is considered an asset.



Application Details



If you have a passion for working with high performance athletes and collaborating with a variety of stakeholders and believe you possess the appropriate experience and skill set for the position, please submit your resume and cover letter that includes the top 3 reasons why you are the ideal candidate for this position.



Applications are to be submitted electronically by February 21st, 2020 to: Susan Ahrens, Chief Executive Officer at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Field Hockey Canada is committed to employment equity and encourages applications from all qualified candidates. Compensation will be commensurate with qualifications and experience. We appreciate your interest, however, only the shortlisted applicants will be contacted.



DOWNLOAD JOB DESCRIPTION



Field Hockey Canada media release