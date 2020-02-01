By Adam Clifford







The Hockeyroos will celebrate two major individual milestones on match day 1 of their FIH Pro League weekend against Great Britain with Edwina Bone and Karri McMahon to play their 200th and 150th internationals respectively.





Canberra-born Bone is just the 24th Hockeyroos player to reach the 200 game milestone, and she joins Emily Chalker, Jodie Kenny and Rachael Lynch of the current crop in the elite 200 club.



Bone, a keen Crossfitter, developed her skills alongside twin sister Meredith as a junior and has been a regular for Australia’s women’s hockey team.



“Eddie is a supreme athlete. She works so hard and has been able to have a long career as she is fit, fast, strong and very brave,” Lynch said when asked about Bone’s impending accomplishment.



“I love having Eddie as my first runner on penalty corner defence, as she is one of the best in the world at that specific skill.”





Queensland-born McMahon plied her trade with the Adelaide Fire in the inaugural Sultana Bran Hockey One League having relocated to South Australia when she was six years old.



McMahon’s career has included Commonwealth Games gold, a World Cup silver medal and a 2016 Olympic Games appearance, while she has also juggled a career as a paramedic.



Throughout her career McMahon has suffered a number of on-field injuries including a double fracture to her jaw, a nasty head injury and a stress fracture in her foot, which makes her achievement of 150 games for her country all the more remarkable.



“Karri’s career has been plagued by injury which has been a challenge for her,” Lynch said.



“Spending time away from the group would be tough but she has worked her way through each one and managed to find a way back into the group which is a hugely commendable achievement in itself.”



After taking three points out of six against Belgium at home last weekend, Lynch says the milestone duo bring important experience to the side as they look to defeat Great Britain on Saturday.



“We have a majority of our experience in the back line. It has evolved over the years but the three of us have played many games and big tournaments together. With Jodie Kenny as well, I have a lot of confidence in the back group and it makes a big difference.”



Tickets for the matches against Great Britain are available through Ticketek, while they will be broadcast LIVE on Kayo.



Hockey Australia media release