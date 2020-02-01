By Sarah Juggins







A fast, frenetic and goal-filled match between two of Europe's top hockey nations was played out in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Estadio Betero in Valencia. Both Spain (World Ranking: 9) and the Netherlands (WR:3) were chasing their first win of the FIH Hockey Pro League after each took just one point from their opening weekend of action, against Germany and India respectively.





The Netherlands started the quicker and took the lead through Jip Janssen – the first of three goals for the striker. It will not be often that Spain's Josep Romeu scores a hat trick and ends up on the losing side but that is what happened in this match. Janssen was joined on the scoreboard by Jonas de Geus and Head Coach to the Netherlands Max Caldas will be pleased that his side scored more than they conceded.



For most of the match, the action and possession were equal for both teams. Both goalkeepers, Spain's Mario Garin and Netherlands Blaak Pirmin made some incredible saves. However, the Dutch created more chances and, in Janssen, they have a weapon that, today, proved deadly.



Player of the Match, Janssen said: "I think I can always add something to the team with the penalty corner. It is for me to do the end part of the penalty corner. The injection was very good, as was the stop, so I do the last part."



Captain of Spain Miguel Delas, who reached his 250th cap in this match, said: "I want to thank all the team mates who have helped me reach 250 caps. It was good to achieve that in front of the crowds here in Valencia. But for us, we want to win and that is what we want to do in the coming matches. It is what we will be trying to do tomorrow."More information on the match can be found on our live reporting page by clicking here.



FIH Hockey Pro League



Match Day 8 – Friday 31 January 2020



Estadio Betero, Valencia (ESP)

Men’s result: Spain 3, Netherlands 4 (Match 1 of 2)

Player of the Match: Jip Janssen (NED)

Umpires: Christian Blasch (GER), Sean Rapaport (RSA) & Ben Goentgen (GER - video)



