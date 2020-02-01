1 Feb 2020 NZL v BEL (RR) 1 - 2

1 Feb 2020) AUS v GBR (RR) 2 - 1

2 Feb 2020 15:00 (GMT +13) NZL v BEL (RR) North Harbour Hockey Stadium, Auckland

2 Feb 2020 17:30 (GMT +11) AUS v GBR (RR) Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney



Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 3 3 0 0 0 0 16 2 14 12 2 Australia 3 1 1 0 1 0 6 5 1 6 2 Belgium 3 1 1 0 1 0 6 5 1 6 4 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 New Zealand 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 6 Great Britain 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 8 China 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0 9 United States 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 9 -9 0

