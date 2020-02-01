2020 FIH Pro League (Men) - 1 February
31 Jan 2020 ESP v NED (RR) 3 - 4
1 Feb 2020 13:00 (GMT +1) ESP v NED (RR) Estadio Betero, Valencia
1 Feb 2020 AUS v GBR (RR) 4 - 4 (3 - 1 SO)
1 Feb 2020 NZL v BEL (RR) 2 - 6
2 Feb 2020 15:00 (GMT +11) AUS v GBR (RR) Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney
2 Feb 2020 17:30 (GMT +13) NZL v BEL (RR) North Harbour Hockey Stadium, Auckland
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6
|6
|8
|2
|Germany
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3
|4
|5
|3
|India
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5
|3
|5
|4
|Netherlands
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|11
|-2
|4
|5
|Australia
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|8
|10
|-2
|3
|6
|Great Britain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4
|0
|1
|7
|Spain
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|11
|-5
|1
|8
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|0