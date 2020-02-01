31 Jan 2020 ESP v NED (RR) 3 - 4

1 Feb 2020 13:00 (GMT +1) ESP v NED (RR) Estadio Betero, Valencia

1 Feb 2020 AUS v GBR (RR) 4 - 4 (3 - 1 SO)

1 Feb 2020 NZL v BEL (RR) 2 - 6

2 Feb 2020 15:00 (GMT +11) AUS v GBR (RR) Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney

2 Feb 2020 17:30 (GMT +13) NZL v BEL (RR) North Harbour Hockey Stadium, Auckland



Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Belgium 3 2 1 0 0 0 12 6 6 8 2 Germany 2 1 1 0 0 0 7 3 4 5 3 India 2 1 1 0 0 0 8 5 3 5 4 Netherlands 3 1 0 0 1 1 9 11 -2 4 5 Australia 3 0 1 0 1 1 8 10 -2 3 6 Great Britain 1 0 0 0 1 0 4 4 0 1 7 Spain 3 0 0 0 1 2 6 11 -5 1 8 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 New Zealand 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 6 -4 0

FIH Match Centre