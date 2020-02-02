



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) forward Faridzul Afiq Mohamed (pic) is a hard man to please.





The national indoor player is not satisfied with his performance despite scoring the solitary goal to help his team edge Tenaga Nasional 1-0 on Friday to register their seventh consecutive win in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



The 28-year-old from Selangor, who has been playing for UniKL for four years now, has now scored four goals.



But Faridzul believes that he has not played to his true form since.



“I am not pleased although I scored the winning goal. I should have done much better by scoring a goal in every match, ” said Faridzul.



“I’ve not done that in the first round of seven matches but I’ve thrown a challenge to myself to achieve it in the next seven.



“It’ll be a challenge but it’s not an impossible.”



UniKL lead the standings with maximum points from seven wins and have a five-point lead over second-placed Tenaga, who have 16 points while Terengganu are third with 15 points.



Faridzul said their biggest challenge would be against Terengganu. The east coast side lost 2-3 to UniKl in the Charity Shield tie on Jan 10.



“They’ll be out for a revenge. It’s always tough to play away matches and I hope my teammates can rise to the occasion, ” he said.



“We have to watch out for their two main penalty corner drag flickers – Jang (Jong-hyun of South Korea) and Faizal (Saari).”



Jong-hyun and Faizal are the league’s top scorers with 12 and nine goals respectively.



The Star of Malaysia