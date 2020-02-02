KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional are not ready to throw in the towel yet in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) although they have lost five valuable points in the last two matches.





The seasoned campaigners came back from a goal down to salvage a 1-1 draw against minnows Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) on Wednesday and their hope of winning the league title took a jolt after they went down 1-0 to league champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in Bangi on Friday.



Tenaga, who squandered a penalty stroke against UniKL in the 36th minutes, have 16 points from seven matches and are five points adrift of UniKL, who have won all their seven first-round matches.



Tenaga coach Nor Saiful Zaini said they still harbour hopes of winning the league title as they have seven more matches to play.



“Anything can happen in the next seven matches, there is no guarantee for any team,” said Nor Saiful.



“There’s still time and we’ll bounce back.”



Although they have 13 national players, they have yet to play to their true form.



“Only five national players are playing well while others are rather lost in their game,” he said.



“They need to buck up if they still have the desire to win the league. We also need to improve on our finishing.”Goalkeeper S. Kumar, defenders Faiz Helmi Jali, Syed Mohd Syafiq Syed Cholan and Mohd Aminudin Mohd Zain and forward Mohd Shahril Saabah have played well in the league.



Tenaga, who last won the league title in 2003, will play against bottom of the table TNB Thunderbolt today at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



In the first round match, Tenaga beat them 3-1.



The Star of Malaysia