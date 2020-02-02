By Jugjet Singh





That is what Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) coach K. Dharmaraj had to say ahead of today’s match against Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in Kuala Terengganu even though the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) still has seven rounds left.



UniKL lead the standings with seven straight wins (21 points), while Tenaga Nasional are a distant second on 16, followed by THT (15).



“We were edged 3-2 by UniKL in the curtain-raiser Charity Shield match. If UniKL can beat us again tomorrow at the Batu Buruk Stadium, they will become worthy winners.



“Only Tenaga will be left to challenge them if we lose,” said Dharmaraj.



THT have been blowing hot and cold this season, but if their two top scorers arrive hot and sizzling, UniKL can expect a tough time at Batu Buruk.



South Korean Jang Jong Hyun is currently the MHL’s top scorer with 12 goals while teammate Faizal Saari has netted nine times.



“I hope our fans will show up to watch this match as we need their support to beat UniKL.



“When I was coaching Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club, it was always tough to play THT at their den as it would be filled to the brim with screaming fans.



“So I hope the fans will turn up in droves, and help us stop UniKL from claiming an early league title,” Dharmaraj added.



RESULTS



Women: Sabah 0 Police Blue Warriors 6, UniTen 1 Terengganu Ladies 1, Mutiara Impian 0 HockAdemy 11.



TODAY



Men: HockAdemy v Maybank (National Stadium II), THT v UniKL (Batu Buruk Stadium), TNB Thunderbolts v Tenaga Nasional (National Stadium), UiTM v NurInsafi (Tun Razak Stadium).



