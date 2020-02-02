Kevin Norquay





Gemma McCaw scored in her international return. BRETT PHIBBS/PHOTOSPORT



After three years away, Gemma McCaw found the net in her first international match back, as Belgium beat the Black Sticks 2-1 in Auckland on Saturday night.





Despite a significant weight of possession in favour of the Black Sticks as well as several scoring opportunities, it was Belgium that came out on the right side of the ledger.



Belgium came into the contest full of confidence after impressive results the previous weekend against Australia, and slipped a reverse stick shot past the New Zealand goalkeeper in the 2nd minute.



New Zealand fought back to earn several penalty corners as the quarter wore on, without creating any clear scoring opportunities.





Megan Hull in action against Belgium, in the FIH Hockey Pro League hockey match at North Harbour Hockey Stadium on Saturday. BRETT PHIBBS/PHOTOSPORT



But - watched by husband Richie and daughter Charlotte - McCaw scored to tie the game up at one apiece, as the Kiwis ramped up the pressure on the Belgium defence.



New Zealand went close to hitting the lead on several occasions just before the half time.



New Zealand suffered a setback when Olivia Shannon was sent from the field in the second half, forcing the Black Sticks to play with only 10 for the next five minutes.



With 10 minutes left the match, Belgium earned their second penalty corner, and took advantage to sweep shot past the New Zealand defence.



With time winding down, the Kiwis pulled their goalkeeper off in search for the equalising goal.



McCaw shot just wide of the outside post as the Belgium held on for dear life. The teams return to the turf tomorrow for their second match of the weekend.



Black Sticks Women 1 (Gemma McCaw 17 min), Belgium 2 (Ambre Ballenghien 2 min, Anne-Sophie Weyns 51 min)



