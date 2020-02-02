

Maddie Hinch and Susannah Townsend



A goal just 12 seconds from denied Great Britain’s at least a point in their opening FIH Pro League encounter against Australia.





Grace Stewart found herself in space in the circle in the dying moments and her powerful shot beat Maddie Hinch, who had produced several vital saves throughout the game.



Sarah Robertson’s second goal for Great Britain had given them an early advantage, only for Steph Kershaw to equalise three minutes before half-time.



There were plenty of chances for GB too but they couldn’t find the net again, ultimately to their cost.



Rosie Malone had the game’s first clear chance in the sixth minute, seeing her effort deflected wide of the target before Hinch saved the game’s first corner just before the end of the first quarter.



Great Britain then won three corners of their own in quick succession and took the momentum into the second period as Robertson lifted the ball into the net after a goalmouth scramble.



Hannah Martin then hit the post in the 23rd minute and another corner was blocked shortly before Maddie Hinch produced an outstanding save to deny Malone again.



She could do nothing to stop Kershaw’s cute deflection a minute later though as the hosts ensured proceedings were level at half-time.



GB continued to press in the third quarter, with Laura Unsworth and Grace Balsdon coming close to finding the target.



Hinch then produced a great double save with just seven minutes remaining to keep the scores level before Izzy Petter had an effort blocked shortly after.



There was nothing the ‘keeper could do to prevent Stewart from scoring the winner though.



After the game, Robertson said: "The team are gutted to be honest. We shouldn't have left it to the last 12 seconds, we should have turned the screw earlier and put two or three goals past them. I think we were much better than them to be honest.



"It was a brilliant setting tonight. It was a good game to play in and it was a good performance. Tomorrow we'll be ready to come back."



The two will meet again at 6:30am GMT tomorrow morning live on BT Sport.



Australia 2 (1)

Kershaw (27’, FG); Stewart (60’, FG)



Great Britain 1 (1)

Robertson (18’, FG)



Starting XI: Hinch (GK), Unsworth, Toman, Martin, Townsend, Robertson, Pearne-Webb (C), Neal, McCallin, Owsley, Petter

Subs (Used): Howard, Jones, Balsdon, Watson, Wilkinson

Subs (Unused): Rayer, Ansley, Hunter, Heesh, Burge



Great Britain Hockey media release