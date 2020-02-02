

Rupert Shipperley



Great Britain’s men earned themselves a point in their opening FIH Pro League game of 2020.





Zach Wallace’s incredible individual goal began a three-goal comeback from GB to lead 4-2 in the final quarter, only for the world number ones to strike back and force a shootout.



Ashley Jackson and Liam Ansell were also on the scoresheet, as was Rupert Shipperley on his GB debut.



Alan Forsyth also scored in the shootout but despite the best efforts of Harry Gibson, it was the hosts who claimed the bonus point.



The Kookaburras started the brightest under the blistering Sydney sun, with Gibson making a string of crucial saves in the first quarter while Liam Sanford also produced two fine blocks.



Gibson then produced two great saves in a row from an Australian corner but there was nothing he could do to prevent Eddie Ockenden giving the Kookaburras the lead.



GB levelled immediately though through Jackson, having almost taken the lead themselves at the end of the first quarter through Alan Forsyth and Chris Griffiths.



The latter nearly scored again in the 25th minute but his diving attempt flashed wide before Tom Wickham converted a neat team move to give Australia the half-time lead.



Wallace made the already blistering heat rise even further in the second half with his outstanding goal that brought even the home fans to their feet.



Shipperley then converted for the first time in GB colours after another brilliant save from Gibson before less than a minute later Ansell raced through and slammed the ball into the top corner.



Australia added an 11th outfielder for the final ten minutes and made it pay as Aran Zalewski turned in after they won four corners in quick succession.



Trent Mitton then swept home an equaliser with just a minute remaining before the Australians took the extra point by winning the shootout.



Speaking after the game, Wallace said: "It was a tough game, tough opposition and coming our here in 40C. So getting out here and putting in a good performance obviously we're very happy with, but we're gutted not to get all three points.



"The goal was great. I picked it up, started running and the next thing I knew I was in the circle. It was a great feeling to score it though.



"We're going to come back harder tomorrow to secure all three points."



Australia 4 (2)

Ockenden (19’, PC); Wickham (20’, FG); Zalewski (56’, PC); Mitton (59’, FG)



Great Britain 4 (1)

Jackson (20’, PC); Wallace (31’, FG); Shipperley (44’, FG); Ansell (45’, FG)



Aus win shootout 3-1



Starting XI: Taylor, Forsyth, Martin, Roper, Dixon (C), Jackson, Ansell, Gibson (GK), Waller, Gall, Sanford

Subs (Used): Shipperley, Griffiths, Sloan, Sorsby, Wallace, Draper

Subs (Unused): Pinner, Ames, Gleghorne, Calnan



Great Britain Hockey media release